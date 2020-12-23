Mirlan Bakirov officially resigns as Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Deputy Mirlan Bakirov officially resigned as Deputy Speaker today at a plenary session of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the decision was made voluntarily. «If I offended anyone, forgive me,» Mirlan Bakirov said.

In turn, his colleague Aida Kasymalieva said that, probably, Mirlan Bakirov hastened to resign. «You could work until the end of the term, but we respect your decision anyway,» she said.

The leader of parliamentary faction Onuguu-Progress Bakyt Torobaev wrote on his Instagram page that Ulanbek Ismailov was nominated by the decision of the Political Council of Onuguu-Progress party to the post of Deputy Speaker of the Parliament.