14:42
USD 81.06
EUR 99.07
RUB 1.08
English

Mirlan Bakirov officially resigns as Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Deputy Mirlan Bakirov officially resigned as Deputy Speaker today at a plenary session of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the decision was made voluntarily. «If I offended anyone, forgive me,» Mirlan Bakirov said.

In turn, his colleague Aida Kasymalieva said that, probably, Mirlan Bakirov hastened to resign. «You could work until the end of the term, but we respect your decision anyway,» she said.

The leader of parliamentary faction Onuguu-Progress Bakyt Torobaev wrote on his Instagram page that Ulanbek Ismailov was nominated by the decision of the Political Council of Onuguu-Progress party to the post of Deputy Speaker of the Parliament.
link: https://24.kg/english/177715/
views: 57
Print
Related
Mirlan Bakirov resigns as Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Head of Bishkekzelenkhoz Elnura Zholdosheva resigns
Parliament members collects signatures for resignation of Deputy Speaker
Talantbek Isaev resigns
Deputy Head of Financial Police Sagynbek Abdyldaev dismissed
Chairman of National Energy Holding Aitmamat Nazarov resigns
Duishen Irsaliev relieved of post as General Director of Bishkek FEZ
Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister
Ulukbek Kochkorov resigns as Social Development Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Secretary of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Keneshbek Duishebaev resigns
Popular
Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced
Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured
Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling
UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage
23 December, Wednesday
14:19
Mirlan Bakirov officially resigns as Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mirlan Bakirov officially resigns as Deputy Speaker of...
14:11
Kyrgyz woman and citizen of Uzbekistan steal alcohol in Russian stores
13:46
Azamat Aliev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn
13:32
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:28
3,867 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 480 - in serious condition