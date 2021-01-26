11:11
1,550 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 246 - in serious condition

At least 1,550 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center provided such data.

At least 907 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 643. Including 27 people are in an extremely serious condition, 219 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients (395 people, or 61.4 percent) is assessed as moderate. Only two people are in satisfactory condition.

At least 157 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 61 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Chui region — 55, in Osh region — 4, in Talas region — 1, in Naryn region — 2, in Issyk-Kul region — 25, in Jalal-Abad region — 5, in Batken region — 4.

In total, 80,182 people have recovered in the republic since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
