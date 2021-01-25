Repair of Infectious Diseases Department of hospital continues in Kara-Balta

Repair of the Infectious Diseases Department of the Combined Hospital in Zhaiyl district will be completed in February according to the schedule. Press service of Kara-Balta City Hall informed 24.kg news agency.

«The contractor Amal-NT LLC plans repair of isolation wards, interior finishing work with replacement of windows and doors, heating systems, water supply, sewerage, electrical wiring. Shower cabins will also be installed and bathrooms in the wards will be renovated,» the press service said.

The hospital department is reconstructed within Emergency Response to COVID-19 project, funded by the World Bank. More than 11 million soms were allocated for repair of the hospital.