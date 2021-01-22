COVID-19: No detailed information about received humanitarian aid

There is no detailed information about the received humanitarian aid . Bakyt Satybekov, a member of the Interdepartmental Commission on Improving the Efficiency of State and Local Authorities in Countering COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan, told at a press conference.

According to him, it was difficult for the commission to collect information on the distribution of humanitarian aid.

«We have analyzed humanitarian aid for only a few hospitals in Bishkek. Having received data from the Drug Supply Department, we verified the data. For example, the Infectious Diseases Hospital does not confirm the receipt of concentrators for 3 million soms,» he said.

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Elvira Surabaldieva said that the submitted reports on the distribution of humanitarian aid were incomplete and incomprehensible on some points.

Many countries of the world have provided Kyrgyzstan with humanitarian aid worth hundreds of millions of dollars since the outbreak of coronavirus in the republic. China alone has donated humanitarian aid for $ 6.7 million.