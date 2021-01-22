Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 97.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 618,567 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 97,460,188 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (24,619,597), India (10,610,883), Brazil (8,697,368), Russia (3,616,680), Germany (2,108,895), Italy (2,428,221), Spain (2,456,675), France (3,046,371), Turkey (2,412,505), Columbia (1,972,345) and Great Britain (3,553,773).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 53,600,000. The figure grew by 344,500 for 24 hours.

At least 2,088,392 people died from the virus (growth by 13,325 people for 24 hours), including 409,877 people — in the USA, 214,147— in Brazil, 152,869— in India, 84,202 — in Italy, 94,765— in the UK, and 144,371— in Mexico.

At least 83,703 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 220,952 cases — in Kazakhstan, 78,219— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.