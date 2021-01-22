United Kingdom congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his election

During a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna, Deputy Head of the United Kingdom Delegation Nicola Murray made a statement following the presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan on January 10.

According to her, the United Kingdom’s support for the Kyrgyz Republic’s ambition to strengthen its democratic processes and rule of law is central to bilateral collaboration.

«The Kyrgyz Republic stands out in Central Asia for its approach to democratic elections, its active civil society, and freedom of the media. We congratulate President Japarov on his election and look forward to strengthening the relationship between the UK and Kyrgyzstan during his Presidency. We commend the electoral authorities in Kyrgyzstan for presiding over an orderly and well-administered poll despite the short time frames and the additional challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,» Nicola Murray said in the statement.

Earlier, the Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group of the United Kingdom, member of the House of Commons Bob Stewart and Chairman of the Parliamentary Group for Trade and Export Promotion, member of the House of Lords Viscount Waverley conveyed their congratulations to Sadyr Japarov on his election win.

The inauguration of the sixth president of Kyrgyzstan will take place on January 28 at the Philharmonic Hall.