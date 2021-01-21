COVID-19: Health Ministry considers phased approach to vaccination of citizens

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan is considering a phased approach to vaccination of the population. The head of the Public Health Department, Ainura Akmatova, announced at a briefing.

She noted that according to a preliminary estimate within COVAX mechanism, vaccine will be allocated for 1.2 million Kyrgyzstanis. «Phased approach to vaccination is now being considered. First of all, medical workers and those who are in a high-risk zone due to their work will be vaccinated,» she said.

Ainura Akmatova added that the COVAX mechanism currently has the largest portfolio of vaccines: 9 candidates and 9 more are being assessed. «Letters were sent to all participants about the possibility of a small shipment of Pfizer vaccine, if the country can provide an ultracold chain,» she said.

The head of the department added that the Ministry of Health continues to consider vaccines as part of the phased vaccination mechanism; calculations have been made for the purchase of drugs and refrigeration equipment.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health said that Kyrgyzstan received documents for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for study. However, the Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, said later that the republic did not have special refrigerators for storing the Pfizer vaccine. The Vice Prime Minister Elvira Surabaldieva noted that there would be no vaccination until June 2021.