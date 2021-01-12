Documents for American Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 offered to Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has been offered a package of documents for the American Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus for study. The Deputy Minister of Health of the republic, Nurbolot Usenbaev, told at a briefing.

According to him, the international donor organization GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization), within the framework of COVAX program, offered the country a package of documents for the Pfizer vaccine.

«The program will provide us with 7-8 vaccines- candidates. The first of them was proposed yesterday. This is the American Pfizer vaccine. We were told to consider the conditions of vaccination, storage and compliance with the requirements for the specified vaccine. We must create storage conditions at −70 degrees. We do not have such opportunities yet. Our cold chains are designed for 2-4 degrees. To get the vaccine, we need to provide all the necessary conditions,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

He added that all the packages of documents for the remaining vaccines would be studied for subsequent decision-making.

The Deputy Minister noted that within the framework of cooperation with Russia, work is also underway to obtain a Russian vaccine.

«The Russian Federation is also developing vaccines against coronavirus. Clinical trials have been completed on two of them. We are negotiating to get these vaccines,» he concluded.

COVAX is a global initiative for work with vaccine manufacturers to provide countries around the world with equitable access to safe and effective vaccines after their licensing and registration. Its members are 172 countries. COVAX has the largest and most diverse COVID-19 vaccine development portfolio in the world to date, with nine vaccines-candidates and nine more vaccines undergoing preliminary evaluation, and is in talks with other major manufacturers.