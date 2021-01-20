Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 96.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 587,261 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 96,142,794 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (24,246,230), India (10,581,823), Brazil (8,573,864), Russia (3,574,330), Germany (2,071,615), Italy (2,400,598), Spain (2,370,742), France (2,996,784), Turkey (2,399,781), Columbia (1,939,071) and Great Britain (3,476,804).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 52,900,000. The figure grew by 342,726 for 24 hours.

At least 2,056,241 people died from the virus (growth by 16,156 people for 24 hours), including 401,553 people — in the USA, 211,491— in Brazil, 152,556— in India, 83,157 — in Italy, 91,643— in the UK, and 142,832— in Mexico.

At least 83,430 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 218,098 cases — in Kazakhstan, 78,091— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.