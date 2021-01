Ex-chief of staff of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Raatbek Eshmambetov, passed away. Parliament reported.

The cause of death is a protracted illness.

Raatbek Eshmambetov was born in 1949. He graduated from the Hydrotechnical Faculty of the Leningrad Polytechnic Institute, the Academy of Social Sciences under the Central Committee of the CPSU.

From 2011 to 2016, he was the chief of staff of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.