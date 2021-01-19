Drivers of minibuses continue strike in Bishkek, about 60 percent of them serve their routes. Acting Mayor of the capital, Balbak Tulobaev, told 24.kg news agency.

«We are solving the issue. They demand to increase the fare. I replied that we were ready to increase, but there is a certain procedure that must be followed,» he said.

Balbak Tulobaev added that the City Hall is currently analyzing which routes the drivers do not serve.

«If they don’t resume work by the evening, we will revoke their licenses and give the routes to new firms. I don’t threaten, but I simply must do it — if they don’t work, then we must give the routes to others. There are instigators among the drivers, we know them, they drive, threaten others,» the acting mayor told.

At the beginning of last week, minibus drivers demanded to increase the fare to 15 soms, otherwise they would suspend work. A working group has been created at the City Hall to consider the issue of increasing the fare in minibuses.

Earlier, the Central Internal Affairs Department informed that all transport operators were warned: in case of disruption of work of public transport, the Bishkek City Hall would reconsider cooperation with private companies and appropriate measures would be taken.

At least 500 minibus drivers did not show up for work yesterday morning. The City Hall promised to take action.