Court orders examination of ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev

Trial against former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev continues in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

The main defendant was not taken to court.

Earlier, a lawyer Zamir Zhooshev filed a motion to sever the case materials against Almazbek Atambayev into a separate case.

The defender of the affected party asked the court to appoint a commission examination of the former head of state. Leaving the deliberation room, the judge Aziret Mederov refused to satisfy the lawyers’ motions. However, according to the judge, a letter will be sent to the Ministry of Health about examination of the accused. In particular, doctors must make a conclusion about illness of Almazbek Atambayev and say whether he can participate in the trials.

Earlier, the court consolidated the criminal cases. In particular, the prosecutors asked to consolidate the cases on illegal enrichment, where a former deputy of Parliament Askarbek Shadiev is also a defendant, as well as an episode with money laundering. The case is related to Subihi Parhati. In 2017, Almazbek Atambayev, according to the investigation, received 54 million soms from him for the sale of Forum LLC.