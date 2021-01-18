18:35
USD 84.48
EUR 102.48
RUB 1.15
English

Court orders examination of ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev

Trial against former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev continues in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

The main defendant was not taken to court.

Earlier, a lawyer Zamir Zhooshev filed a motion to sever the case materials against Almazbek Atambayev into a separate case.

The defender of the affected party asked the court to appoint a commission examination of the former head of state. Leaving the deliberation room, the judge Aziret Mederov refused to satisfy the lawyers’ motions. However, according to the judge, a letter will be sent to the Ministry of Health about examination of the accused. In particular, doctors must make a conclusion about illness of Almazbek Atambayev and say whether he can participate in the trials.

Earlier, the court consolidated the criminal cases. In particular, the prosecutors asked to consolidate the cases on illegal enrichment, where a former deputy of Parliament Askarbek Shadiev is also a defendant, as well as an episode with money laundering. The case is related to Subihi Parhati. In 2017, Almazbek Atambayev, according to the investigation, received 54 million soms from him for the sale of Forum LLC.
link: https://24.kg/english/180364/
views: 75
Print
Related
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison
Batukaev’s release: Measure of restraint for Almazbek Atambayev not changed
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev hold rally in court
Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev needs surgeries
Another criminal case against Almazbek Atambayev sent to court
Batukaev’s release: Almazbek Atambayev remanded in custody
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev transferred to prison colony 47
Chairman of SCNS visits Atambayev in pretrial detention center
Kamchybek Tashiev ready to transfer Almazbek Atambayev from cell to hospital
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
Popular
Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher
One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine
Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival
Schools to return to distance learning in case of spread of new COVID-19 strain Schools to return to distance learning in case of spread of new COVID-19 strain
18 January, Monday
18:18
Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread
18:09
Court orders examination of ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev
17:03
Reforma party to appeal to Parliament, Government to return election deposit
16:40
Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan
16:25
Criminal group detected in Kyrgyz prison