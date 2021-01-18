12:24
USD 84.48
EUR 102.48
RUB 1.15
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,235,550 globally over the past 2 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 95,022,922 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (23,932,306), India (10,557,985), Brazil (8,488,099), Russia (3,530,379), Germany (2,050,129), Italy (2,381,277), Spain (2,252,164), France (2,969,091), Turkey (2,387,101), Columbia (1,908,413) and Great Britain (3,405,740).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 52,200,000. The figure grew by 637,828 for 2 days.

At least 2,030,515 people died from the virus (growth by 23,528 people for 2 days), including 397,561 people — in the USA, 209,847— in Brazil, 152,274— in India, 82,177 — in Italy, 89,429— in the UK, and 140,204— in Mexico.

At least 83,178 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 215,930 cases — in Kazakhstan, 77,968— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/180282/
views: 115
Print
Related
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,757 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 284 - in serious condition
69 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,178 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 93.7 million people globally
No new cases of COVID-19 in health workers registered in Kyrgyzstan for 3 days
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,808 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 273 - in serious condition
129 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 82,986 in total
One more private laboratory to conduct PCR tests for traveling abroad
Forged PCR test results: Financial Police detain criminal group
Popular
Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher
Schools to return to distance learning in case of spread of new COVID-19 strain Schools to return to distance learning in case of spread of new COVID-19 strain
Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival
One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine
18 January, Monday
12:14
Woman gives birth to baby in police car in Novopokrovka village Woman gives birth to baby in police car in Novopokrovka...
11:57
Elections and referendum: Voting results canceled at eight polling stations
11:36
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 85 soms in Kyrgyzstan
11:19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally
10:46
Premises for rent: First municipal online auction launched in Bishkek