Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,235,550 globally over the past 2 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 95,022,922 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (23,932,306), India (10,557,985), Brazil (8,488,099), Russia (3,530,379), Germany (2,050,129), Italy (2,381,277), Spain (2,252,164), France (2,969,091), Turkey (2,387,101), Columbia (1,908,413) and Great Britain (3,405,740).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 52,200,000. The figure grew by 637,828 for 2 days.

At least 2,030,515 people died from the virus (growth by 23,528 people for 2 days), including 397,561 people — in the USA, 209,847— in Brazil, 152,274— in India, 82,177 — in Italy, 89,429— in the UK, and 140,204— in Mexico.

At least 83,178 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 215,930 cases — in Kazakhstan, 77,968— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.