Premises for rent: First municipal online auction launched in Bishkek

The Municipal Property Department of the City Hall of Bishkek holds an online auction for lease of premises. Press service of the City Hall reports.

At least 34 objects have already been placed on the electronic trading platform https://etp.okmot.kg. «These are small spaces for installation of payment acceptance points, payment terminals, mini football fields and etc.,» the City Hall noted.

Within the framework of the land reform, the City Hall clearly regulated the procedure for transfer of land and municipal premises for rent through an electronic auction. This will make the whole procedure transparent and fair, and will also increase the city’s revenues.
