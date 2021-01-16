Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival

Artyk Suyundukov was named the best film director at the International Film Festival in Kolkata. Cinema Development Fund reports.

Shambala film based on the story by Chingiz Aitmatov The White Steamer represented Kyrgyzstan at the festival. The international jury at the Kolkata International Film Festival was headed by the outstanding Filipino film director Brillante Mendoza, it also included the founder and executive director of the Guanajuato IFF Sarah Hoch (Mexico) and the renowned European film critic Dubravka Lakic (Serbia).

The cinematographic community calls the Kolkata Film Festival the most intellectual festival in Asia.