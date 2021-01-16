16:04
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison

Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambaev wrote his first book Magic Gardens of Childhood. His supporters wrote on social media.

According to them, the story was written during the stay of the former president in prison. The book is already on sale.

«Magic Gardens of Childhood — a nostalgic and lyrical, full of jokes and serious at the same time book carries the reader away to the warm shore of memories and teaches not to waste moments of life in the hustle and bustle, to appreciate every moment and believe in a miracle,» the book description says.
