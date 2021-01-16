Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 93.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 735,718 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 93,787,372 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (23,520,563), India (10,527,683), Brazil (8,393,492), Russia (3,483,531), Germany (2,023,801), Italy (2,352,423), Spain (2,252,164), France (2,931,396), Turkey (2,373,115), Columbia (1,870,179) and Great Britain (3,325,642).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 51,600,000. The figure grew by 412,964 for 24 hours.

At least 2,006,987 people died from the virus (growth by 14,990 people for 24 hours), including 391,922 people — in the USA, 208,246 — in Brazil, 151,918— in India, 81,325 — in Italy, 87,448— in the UK, and 137,916— in Mexico.

At least 82,986 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 212,812 cases — in Kazakhstan, 77,845— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.