Suspect in the manufacture of drugs was detained in Leilek district of Kyrgyzstan. The Internal Affairs Department of Batken region reported.

On January 12, policemen stopped a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van on Osh — Isfana highway. A 32-year-old passenger had 1 kilogram 600 grams of a brown substance, which turned out to be hashish.

The detainee said that his accomplice was in Bishkek. As a result of the search together with the police officers of the Leninsky district of the capital, the 39-year-old suspect was also detained. Both were placed in the temporary detention facility until the end of the investigation.