12:21
USD 84.50
EUR 102.72
RUB 1.15
English

Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities

Bishkek takes the 1st place in the World Air Quality ranking of the largest cities in the world.

As of 8.30 am, the status of the city is marked as «hazardous». The Air Quality Index, according to the website, is 305 (AQI).

Institute for Environmental Solutions Public Foundation has installed sensors in the capital and suburbs. The map shows average AQI value in different areas of the capital. It is updated hourly.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 164.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is divided into six categories indicating increasing levels of health hazard. AQI above 300 indicates hazardous air quality, while the index below 50 — good air quality.
link: https://24.kg/english/180091/
views: 121
Print
Related
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air Quality Index remains unhealthy
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 6th place in ranking of most polluted cities
Air pollution in Bishkek: Financial Police start pre-trial proceedings
Expert names Bishkek districts with worst ecological situation
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 2nd place in ranking of most polluted cities
DW: Bishkek suffers record winter smog
Popular
Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain
Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: Education Ministry develops 3 options for teaching students COVID-19: Education Ministry develops 3 options for teaching students
Sadyr Japarov tells how he is going to rule the country Sadyr Japarov tells how he is going to rule the country
15 January, Friday
12:12
At least 62 out of 347 applicants receive licenses for advocacy in 2020 At least 62 out of 347 applicants receive licenses for...
11:54
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 93 million people globally
11:45
Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher
11:21
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities
11:17
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours