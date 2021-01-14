Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev hold rally in court

Hearing of the criminal case on the illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev continues in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Supporters of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev staged a rally in building of the court. About 30 people demanded his release. They also held posters with demand to arrest the ex-head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Several criminal cases have been initiated against Almazbek Atambayev, including on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev, riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019, on the facts of corruption and money laundering.