Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev needs surgeries

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev needs two surgeries — spine and heart ones. Lawyer Zamir Zhooshev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, due to spinal pain, the former president cannot sit for a long time. Both operations have to be performed abroad. Today, during the trial of the case on the release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev, the defense intends to file a motion to change the preventive measure for the former president. Almazbek Atambayev has been in custody for almost a year and a half within this case.

«My client was not chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention within other criminal cases. According to the Criminal Procedure Code, a person cannot be kept in custody for more than one year. This is allowed only in exceptional cases, and there are no such circumstances in this case. Due to judges and their ineffective work, consideration of this case has been dragging on since August 2020. Atambayev’s state of health is not improving, but worsening in the prison colony,» Zamir Zhooshev said.

Several criminal cases have been initiated against Almazbek Atambayev, including on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev, riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019, on the facts of corruption and money laundering.