13:26
USD 83.82
EUR 102.19
RUB 1.14
English

1,853 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 279 - in serious condition

At least 1,853 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center provided such data.

At least 1,047 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 806.

Including 41 people are in an extremely serious condition, 238 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients (515 people, or 63.8 percent) is assessed as moderate. Only 12 people are in satisfactory condition.

At least 205 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 72 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 5, in Chui region — 53, in Osh region — 15, in Talas region — 4, in Naryn region — 14, in Issyk-Kul region — 26, in Jalal-Abad region — 6, in Batken region — 10.

In total, 78,563 people have recovered in the republic since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/179947/
views: 134
Print
Related
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
136 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 82,723 in total
Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 91.5 million people globally
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
1,923 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 285 - in serious condition
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
92 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 82,587 in total
Documents for American Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 offered to Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 90.8 million people globally
Popular
Not all foreign medical students support online education Not all foreign medical students support online education
Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain
Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results
Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan
14 January, Thursday
12:56
HRW: Death of Azimzhan Askarov - one of low points of Kyrgyzstan’s rights record HRW: Death of Azimzhan Askarov - one of low points of K...
12:08
About 62.9 billion soms in taxes collected in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
12:00
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:57
1,853 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 279 - in serious condition
11:41
136 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 82,723 in total