09:50
USD 83.78
EUR 101.84
RUB 1.13
English

92 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 82,587 in total

At least 92 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 51 people got infected in Bishkek, 9 — in Osh city, 10 — in Chui region, 5 — in Osh region, 3 — in Naryn region, 3— in Issyk-Kul region, 10 — in Jalal-Abad region, one — in Batken region.

In total, 82,587 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/179773/
views: 57
Print
Related
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Documents for American Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 offered to Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 90.8 million people globally
WHO rules out COVID-19 community immunity in 2021
2,011 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 291 - in serious condition
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
115 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 82,495 in total
WHO assesses danger of new coronavirus strain in Japan
First case of new COVID-19 strain detected in Russia
Popular
Not all foreign medical students support online education Not all foreign medical students support online education
Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results
Preparations for celebration of Sadyr Japarov’s victory underway in Bishkek Preparations for celebration of Sadyr Japarov’s victory underway in Bishkek
Presidential elections: Adakhan Madumarov does not accept voting results Presidential elections: Adakhan Madumarov does not accept voting results
13 January, Wednesday
09:45
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24...
09:42
92 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 82,587 in total
09:38
New tender for production of excise stamps announced in Kyrgyzstan
09:33
At least 2,100 schools resume work in traditional mode in Kyrgyzstan
09:22
Two men rob citizen of China in Bishkek
12 January, Tuesday
19:43
President of Tajikistan congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election win
19:37
Toktogaziev: Kyrgyzstan plans to export to China up to 60 tons of meat daily
18:30
Rakhat Sulaimanov became General Director of 5 Kanal
18:25
Increase in fare in Bishkek minibuses could cause rallies
18:02
12-year-old teenager from Kazakhstan dies at ski center in Karakol