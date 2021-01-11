Secretary General of Turkic Council congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election win

The Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Baghdad Amreyev congratulated Sadyr Japarov on his election win. He wrote the congratulatory message on his official Instagram page.

«The fraternal Kyrgyz people have elected a new president. I accepted with joy the landslide victory of the respected Sadyr Nurgozho uulu. I sincerely congratulate him on this achievement,» Baghdad Amreyev said.

He reminded that in the first days after the political events in the country he met with Sadyr Japarov and discussed political stability and the rule of law.

«The main part of the Turkic world then wished the Kyrgyz people peace, unity, friendship and tranquility. We believe that Sadyr Japarov, as the newly elected President of the Kyrgyz Republic, will fulfill this mission with high dignity and honor. We also hope that he will strengthen the traditional relations between the Turkic states and take a confident step into the future,» the Secretary General of the Turkic Council concluded.