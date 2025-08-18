3rd Turkic Universiade to be held in Cholpon-Ata city

The 3rd Universiade among students of Turkic-speaking countries will be held in the city of Cholpon-Ata in Issyk-Kul region from September 3 to September 9. The Futsal Association of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, competitions will be held in seven sports: chess, table tennis, volleyball, judo, Greco-Roman wrestling, freestyle wrestling and futsal.

Teams from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan will take part in the Universiade.

Futsal competitions will be held under a round robin system, and the team with the most points will be declared the winner.

The Turkic Universiade is a celebration of not only sports, but also cultural values. In the period between competitions, various cultural and educational events will be organized, which will help strengthen friendly ties between young people, the statement says.