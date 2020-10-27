Sadyr Japarov meets with head of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States

Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met withBaghdad Amreyev, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States. The Information Policy Department of the Executive Office of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

He informed Baghdad Amreyev about the current political situation in the country positively noting the early and peaceful resolution of the acute political crisis thanks to the cohesion and wisdom of the people of Kyrgyzstan.

The parties discussed topical issues of cooperation and noted the importance of their strengthening between the member states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States.

Turkic-speaking countries have always been close partners, we are linked by common historical roots, the similarity of languages, cultures and traditions of our peoples. Sadyr Japarov

Baghdad Amreyev, in his turn, told about the work to expand cooperation in the economic, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres, as well as on the draft strategy Turkic Council — 2025, which determines the organization’s prospects. During the meeting, the parties noted the importance of stepping up efforts to create a Turkic Investment Fund of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the Kyrgyz side was ready for cooperation in all directions, and welcomed the initiative to locate the head office of the Investment Fund of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States in Bishkek.