Voting ends at polling station in USA and Canada

Voting in the early presidential elections and referendum on the form of government in Kyrgyzstan ended at the polling station No. 9034 at the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the United States and Canada. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The voter turnout reached 55 out of 901 citizens included in the list of the consular district, or about six percent.

«The voting took place in a calm atmosphere, in accordance with the established procedure and the current legislation, as well as in compliance with the necessary sanitary and epidemiological standards in order to avoid mass infection with COVID-19,» the statement says.

A total of 48 polling stations were opened for voting abroad.
