17:40
USD 83.08
EUR 102.39
RUB 1.13
English

Valentina Shevchenko announced Fighter of Year by several world media

Valentina Shevchenko is the best female UFC athlete of 2020 according to championat.com.

At least 65 percent of readers voted for the native of Kyrgyzstan. Amanda Nunes, Amanda Ribas, Mackenzie Dern (all from Brazil) and Weili Zhang from China competed for the title UFC Fighter of the Year — Women.

According to espn.com, Valentina Shevchenko won the Helwani Nose Awards. The athlete herself reported on social media.

The Women’s MMA Rankings also named the athlete from the Kyrgyz Republic the Fighter of the Year.
link: https://24.kg/english/179385/
views: 65
Print
Related
Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing
Valentina Shevchenko included in the top 5 intimidating fighters
Kyrgyz wrestler defends title of One FC champion
Date of Valentina Shevchenko's next UFC 255 fight officially announced
Valentina Shevchenko leads the top 10 best female MMA fighters in CIS
Netflix buys right to Halle Berry’s movie co-starring Valentina Shevchenko
Valentina Shevchenko included in ranking of best MMA fighters of all time
Тони Фергюсон впервые за восемь лет проиграл на турнире UFC
Next UFC rival of Valentina Shevchenko announced
Kyrgyzstanis win 13 fights at MMA, Muay Thai Tournament
Popular
COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain
Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools
Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek
Another rally held near White House in Bishkek Another rally held near White House in Bishkek
10 January, Sunday
17:13
Valentina Shevchenko announced Fighter of Year by several world media Valentina Shevchenko announced Fighter of Year by sever...
16:56
Voting in presidential elections ends on Sakhalin
16:34
Presidential elections and referendum: CEC receives 20 reports of violations
16:16
Voter turnout for referendum reaches 18.55% as of 14.00
16:10
At least 18.56% of citizens vote in presidential elections as of 14.00