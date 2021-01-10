Valentina Shevchenko announced Fighter of Year by several world media

Valentina Shevchenko is the best female UFC athlete of 2020 according to championat.com.

At least 65 percent of readers voted for the native of Kyrgyzstan. Amanda Nunes, Amanda Ribas, Mackenzie Dern (all from Brazil) and Weili Zhang from China competed for the title UFC Fighter of the Year — Women.

According to espn.com, Valentina Shevchenko won the Helwani Nose Awards. The athlete herself reported on social media.

The Women’s MMA Rankings also named the athlete from the Kyrgyz Republic the Fighter of the Year.