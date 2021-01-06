15 drunk teenagers beat 50-year-old man in Osh city

At least 15 drunk teenagers attacked and beat a 50-year-old man in Osh city. His son told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the incident took place on January 1 at about 1.00 am.

«My father was also drunk, they approached him and asked for a light. Then one of them hit him and began to swear. Then the crowd of schoolchildren began to beat him, throwing him into a puddle. My father ran away. The teenagers took away two smartphones from him, but later returned them. They were all under the influence of drugs,» the reader said.

The man is in grave condition, his arm and leg are broken, and he has hematomas on his face. The parents of the attackers are collecting money for his treatment.