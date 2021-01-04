19:37
Fire at fast food outlet: Four people in critical condition

Four people are in critical condition as a result of a fire at a fast food outlet in Kyzyl-Adyr village, Kara-Buura district. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan told 24.kg news agency.

At least 11 people were taken to the territorial hospital.

«The victims are receiving anti-shock and infusion therapy. Two resuscitators and two traumatologists from the regional hospital left for the scene. Four people are in critical condition,» the ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the cause of the fire was explosion of a gas cylinder at the fast food outlet.
