A fast food outlet is on fire in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan, there are victims. Eyewitnesses told 24.kg news agency.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a fire broke out at Shaurma City fast food outlet on Chingiz Aitmatov Street, located in Kyzyl-Adyr village, Kara-Buura district. The fire was brought under control at 15.28. Fire extinguishing is underway.

«According to preliminary information, nine people were injured,» the ministry reported.