Five people beaten at Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan

A scuffle occurred at the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan. Five people were beaten. Eldiyar Karachalov, Chairman of the Republican Committee of the Trade Union of Construction Workers, told 24.kg news agency.

«We came to work at 9.00. But the Asanakunov’s supporters — a large group of women, accompanied by several guys — attacked us. When we came into the office to write a statement to the police, the men rushed in and forced us out of the building. Some people have scratches, it’s hard for someone to breathe. The police pretend that nothing is happening, although they are in the building,» Eldiyar Karachalov told.

According to him, the beaten people are the newly elected Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions Sagyn Bozgunbaev and employees of various trade unions Sanzhar Razylbekov, Asel Sartpaeva, Maksat Abyshkaev and Eldiyar Karachalov himself.

Recall, the head of the Kyrgyz Resort Tourism Department, Chinara Tokobaeva, said at a press conference in Bishkek on December 25 that Sagynbek Bozgunbaev became the new head of the Federation of Trade Unions. The second party responded that 400 delegates elected Mirbek Asanakunov as the Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan at the extraordinary congress.

The scandal at the trade unions has been going on for over a year. On February 5, at a meeting of the Council — the supreme governing body of the Federation — a decision was made to remove Mirbek Asanakunov from the post of chairman. Members of the Federation have repeatedly stated about pressure from Mirbek Asanakunov, using law enforcement agencies and parliament members.