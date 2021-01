Import of vital medicines into Kyrgyzstan has been ceased. A reader told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, it isMethotrexate Ebewe drug, which has an immunosuppressive effect and used to treat autoimmune diseases.

«Currently, Kyrgyzstanis are experiencing an acute shortage of the medicine, which patients have to take all their lives long,» he wrote.

The reader asks the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan and the management of pharmaceutical companies to speed up the import of this drug.