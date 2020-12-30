Sergei Lavrov comments on upcoming presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan

Russia expects that all political forces in Kyrgyzstan, before the upcoming early presidential elections in January, will draw the proper conclusions from the October events and show responsibility for the fate of the country. Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov said it in an interview with TASS.

«On January 10, 2021, early presidential elections will be held in the Kyrgyz Republic, and repeat parliamentary elections — in the spring. We are sure that the Kyrgyz friends have drawn the proper conclusions from the October events and all political forces will show responsibility for the fate of their republic,» he said.

Rallies that later developed into riots took place in Bishkek after the parliamentary elections. The protesters broke down the gates of the White House and then set fire to the offices in the building. At least 1,218 people were injured during the riots, 19-year-old Altynbek uulu Umutbek died.