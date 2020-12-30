Attack on Bolot Temirov: Defendants convicted, but amnestied

The men who attacked the journalist and editor-in-chief of Factcheck.kg Bolot Temirov were sentenced to prison terms. The journalist himself informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek sentenced the four attackers to an administrative fine of 50,000 soms each in favor of the state and to two and a half years in prison. However, the court released the convicts having granted them amnesty.

The attackers did not admit their guilt, and the investigation did not find the person who ordered the attack.

Bolot Temirov noted that he wrote a counter statement, where he renounced all the claims. The journalist stressed that the convicts have paid for his treatment.

Unknown people attacked Bolot Temirov on January 9. He was beaten and his mobile phone was taken away. The journalist himself regards the fact of the attack as an attempt to intimidate him. Doctors diagnosed him with concussion and bruises. The police registered the fact of beating only a day later.

Bolot Temirov himself made a statement after the incident.