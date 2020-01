Editor-in-Chief of Factcheck website, Bolot Temirov, was attacked in Bishkek. He himself told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, two young men attacked him in the yard of an office on Toktogul Street. «One hit me from behind, I fell, and the second began to kick me. I had a cell phone in hands; they took it away. They didn’t take anything else. I don’t think that it was robbery. They wanted to scare me,» Bolot Temirov said.