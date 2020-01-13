10:41
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Attacked Factcheck.kg editor Bolot Temirov makes statement

«I am not a hero. I’m afraid for my loved ones, for relatives, for colleagues and for friends,» Bolot Temirov, Editor-in-Chief of Factcheck.kg website, posted on Facebook.

Recall, the journalist was attacked on January 9. Three unknown men beat him near an office in the center of Bishkek. Bolot Temirov regards the fact of the attack as an attempt to intimidate him.

According to the journalist, he fears for the safety of his loved ones. He was repeatedly offered to leave the country, told about the willingness to pay for his moving and living abroad. But he refused «such a generous gift.» Bolot Temirov did not specify who offered him to leave the country.

He also stated that Channel Five reporters and police officers had repeatedly tried to extract from him direct charges against the Matraimovs.

«They (the journalists) called three times and, unashamedly, said: «Say openly that you accuse the Matraimovs of the beating,» Bolot Temirov told.

According to him, the Deputy Chief of the Investigation Department of the Pervomaisky district acted in the same way.

In his statement, Bolot Temirov also voiced the names of some politicians: «... henchmen the Keldibekovs, Torobaevs, Dzhumabekovs, Tashievs who, like dogs, are waiting for bones thrown to them.»

Bolot Temirov said he would continue to conduct investigations despite threats and attacks.
link: https://24.kg/english/140240/
views: 90
Print
Related
OSCE: No intimidation of journalists should be tolerated
U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan condemns attack on journalist Bolot Temirov
CPJ: Authorities should conduct investigation into assault of Bolot Temirov
Attack on journalist: Ombudsman demands thorough investigation
Attack on journalist: Bolot Temirov has bruises and brain concussion
Interior Minister takes investigation of attack on Bolot Temirov under control
Attack on Factcheck.kg editor - demonstrative act of intimidation
Independent Union of Journalists condemns attack on Factcheck.kg editor
Presidential spokesperson comments on attack on Bolot Temirov
Surveillance cameras capture attack on Factcheck Editor-in-Chief Bolot Temirov
Popular
Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek
Fire in Navat cafe extinguished Fire in Navat cafe extinguished
Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane
Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek
13 January, Monday
09:49
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan reach $ 2.4 billion International reserves of Kyrgyzstan reach $ 2.4 billio...
09:43
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air becomes cleaner due to snow
09:35
Border conflict: All evacuated Kyrgyzstanis return to their homes
09:25
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at tournament in Turkey
09:20
Attacked Factcheck.kg editor Bolot Temirov makes statement
12 January, Sunday
13:00
Americans Elyse and Nils became stars of Kyrgyz feasts with Zhamgyr Toktu song
11 January, Saturday
17:10
Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek
16:55
Fire in Navat cafe extinguished