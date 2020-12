Maratbek Osmonkulov was elected Chairman of the Disciplinary Commission under the Council of Judges of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Commission reports.

The corresponding decision was made the day before. Maratbek Osmonkulov’s candidacy was supported unanimously during an open voting.

Previously, he served as a Chief of Staff of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan. Prior to that, he served as a judge in Tokmak city, worked as a judge at the Pervomaisky and Sverdlovsky District Courts and the Bishkek City Court. From 2003 to 2010 he worked as a judge at the Supreme Court. In 2010-2012, he was the Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court.

The former chairman of the Council, Zamirbek Bazarbekov, left his post. He was appointed the head of the Judicial Reform and Legality Department of the President’s Executive Office.