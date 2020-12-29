12:37
Magnitude 4 earthquake occurs on Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan border

An earthquake of magnitude 4 occurred on the border of Kyrgyzstan with Uzbekistan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The tremors were felt in Osh city and Kara-Suu district of Osh region: magnitude of the earthquake reached 4 points in Nariman, Shark, Kashkar-Kyshtak, Zhany-Kyshtak villages; in Kara-Suu town, Ak-Tash, Bolshevik, Otuz- Adyr, Karman, Kyrgyz-Chek, Tashtak, Mady, Dyikan-Kyshtak, Japalak villages — 3 points.

According to preliminary data, no casualties and damage were registered.
