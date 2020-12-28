16:42
Russia introduces labeling of light industry goods from January 1, 2021

Mandatory labeling of light industry goods is introduced in Russia in accordance with the decision of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission dated November 18, 2019. Press service of the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reports.

In particular, marking is introduced for:

  • Garments made of natural or composite leather;
  • Blouses, blousons knitted or crocheted for women or girls;
  • Coats, short coats, capes, raincoats, jackets (including ski jackets), wind coats, windbreakers and similar items for men or boys;
  • Coats, short coats, capes, raincoats, jackets (including ski jackets), wind coats, windbreakers and similar items for women or girls;
  • Bed linen, table linen, toilet and kitchen linen.

Therefore, the Ministry of Economy recommends domestic exporters of textile products to work out in advance the issue with their counterparties (importers from the Russian Federation) to obtain marking codes. This is necessary to be able to export them to the Russian Federation next year.

At the same time, the ministry notes that they have repeatedly held meetings with business and explained the new norms. In addition, in August 2020, in accordance with the decision of the government, Alfa Telecom CJSC was appointed as the operator (administrator) of the national system for marking and traceability of goods.

«In the near future, domestic exporters will have an opportunity to receive marking codes for textile goods from the operator of marking of goods Alfa Telecom CJSC,» the Ministry of Economy said.
