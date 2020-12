Russia provided another humanitarian assistance in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic to Kyrgyzstan. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation reported.

The diplomatic mission received PCR test kits for conducting 200,000 tests for laboratory diagnosis of coronavirus infection. The cargo will be delivered to Kyrgyzstan in the near future.

Earlier, the Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan and the WHO donated humanitarian aid to the Ministry of Health for $ 42,000.