At least 49 ambulances handed over to hospitals in Kyrgyzstan

At least 49 ambulances were handed over to medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan. Some 37 Sobol and GAZelle vehicles were purchased at the expense of fines paid within Safe City project. They will be distributed among the medical institutions in seven regions of the country.

The hand-over ceremony took place today on Old Square near the Government House in Bishkek.

In addition, the Islamic Development Bank allocated money for the purchase of 12 Ford Transit CCT ambulances equipped with medical ventilators. Six of them were handed over to the Center of Emergency Medicine in Bishkek, two — to the Air Medical Service, and one — to the Talas Combined Hospital.

According to the Ministry of Health, it is planned to buy 60 more ambulances at the expense of donors in the near future.
