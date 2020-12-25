15:33
Tilek Toktogaziev calls on agricultural sectors to unite into associations

The Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation of Kyrgyzstan, Tilek Toktogaziev, called on the agricultural sectors to unite into associations at a press conference today.

«When we imposed a ban on the export of livestock and corn, for example, maize growers came to us first, who haven’t got any association,» Tilek Toktogaziev said.

In this regard, the minister called on each agricultural sector to form its own association. «They will have a manager with whom we will negotiate, in order he could push the point home,» the minister said.
