Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital no longer admits COVID-19 patients

The Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital in Bishkek no longer admits patients with coronavirus. The Head Physician of the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital, Gulzhigit Aaliev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, this is due to the fact that the number of patients with COVID-19 turning to the medical facility has decreased.

Those citizens who were treated for coronavirus at the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital were transferred to the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital.

The Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital started admitting patients with COVID-19 on June 6, 2020.