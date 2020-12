A citizen of Kyrgyzstan who was put on the interstate wanted list was detained in Moscow (Russia). Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The 29-year-old native of Jalal-Abad region was wanted for robbery and causing grievous bodily harm.

The citizen in a state of alcoholic intoxication beat a man and took away his cell phone on the night of November 30, 2010, together with his accomplices in Moto cafe in Mailuu-Suu town. The victim died from injuries.

The issue of transportation of the suspect to Kyrgyzstan is being decided to bring him to criminal responsibility.