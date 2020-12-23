14:42
3,867 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 480 - in serious condition

At least 3,867 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center provided such data.

At least 2,414 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 1,453.

Including 78 (5.3 percent) people are in an extremely serious condition, 402 (27.6 percent) — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients (955 people, or 65.7 percent) is assessed as moderate. Only 18 people (1.2 percent) are in satisfactory condition.

At least 261 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 78 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 12, in Chui region — 63, in Osh region — 26, in Naryn region — 4, in Issyk-Kul region — 39, in Jalal-Abad region — 9, in Batken region — 24. In total, 73,561 people have recovered in the republic since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
