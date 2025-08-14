16:18
USD 87.35
EUR 102.33
RUB 1.10
English

Prices for key food products drop in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan conducts weekly monitoring of food prices.

According to retail price monitoring in Bishkek hypermarkets, as of August 14, the cost of several socially significant food products has decreased compared to August 5, with vegetables seeing the most notable drops.

Key price changes (in soms and percentages):

  • Carrots — 49 soms, down 15.5 percent (previously 58 soms)
  • Onions — 43 soms, down 4.4 percent (previously 45 soms)
  • Potatoes — 45 soms, down 8 percent (previously 49 soms)
  • Cabbage — 27 soms, down 10 percent (previously 30 soms)

The decline in vegetable prices is linked to increased supplies from local producers. Price monitoring will continue on an ongoing basis.
link: https://24.kg/english/339634/
views: 147
Print
Related
Food prices in Kyrgyzstan are lower than in neighboring countries
Food prices in Kyrgyzstan lower than in Kazakhstan and Russia
World food prices rise for third month in a row - FAO
Prices are going up: Food prices continue to grow in Kyrgyzstan
Officials ask sellers not to raise prices for socially important products
Retail chains of Kyrgyzstan advised to sell sugar for up to 54 soms
Food prices in May hit record highs for 10 years
Purchased by state sugar and oil to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan in April
Food prices in Kyrgyzstan not yet regulated
Control over food prices introduced in Jalal-Abad city
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion
President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament
14 August, Thursday
16:09
New school for 225 students built in Leilek district New school for 225 students built in Leilek district
16:05
Kyrgyzstan-China cooperation: Issyk-Kul and Qinghai become sister lakes
15:16
Prices for key food products drop in Kyrgyzstan
15:12
Sariev: 10 years in EAEU have confirmed correctness of Kyrgyzstan's choice
15:05
Operation “Web”: About 10 tons of drugs seized in SCO countries