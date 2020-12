Fire killed a 74-year-old woman in Ak-Suu village, Moskovsky district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

The fire broke out in a residential building on Chapaev Street. The information about the fire was received at 5.14 am. The woman born in 1946 died as a result of the fire.

The fire has not yet been extinguished by 10.00 am. The causes are being found out.