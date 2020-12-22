Bishkek City Hall restricts traffic movement on Ala-Too square at night

Bishkek City Hall restricted traffic movement on Ala-Too square at night. Press service of the City Hall reported.

This decision was made in order to ensure public order and safety of citizens and guests of the capital. The traffic movement will be limited in crowded places.

Movement of traffic will be limited on Chui Avenue from Erkindik Boulevard to Panfilov Street from December 21 to January 8, from 20.00 to 1.00.

The corresponding order was signed by the acting Mayor of Bishkek Balbak Tulobaev.