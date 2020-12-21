18:29
English

Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers two campaign groups

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has registered two campaign groups. The decision was made today.

The deputy Dastan Bekeshev supports the parliamentary form of government. His group received a registration certificate, and it was assigned the number 1.

Another group has also been registered whose representatives will oppose both options presented in the ballots — presidential and parliamentary forms. It is headed by a civic activist Chynarbek Shabdan uulu.

The groups have to open their election funds and pay for materials published by private mass media through them.

Voters are offered to choose the form of government in the Kyrgyz Republic:

  • Presidential republic,
  • Parliamentary republic,
  • None of the above.

Citizens can vote either for the presidential, or for the parliamentary form, or against all proposed options.
